EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:22, 13 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region

    None
    Фото: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani authorities are investigating the possibility that the wildfires in Abai region may have been the result of arson, Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Criminal investigation is underway,» said Minister Akhmetzhanov, adding that the unprecedented wildfires raging across Abai region are suspected to be intentionally set.

    According to Marat Akhmetzhanov, lighting or negligence may have also contributed to the wildfires.

    In his words, the investigation will last for two months to determine the actual cause of the wildfires that killed 14 foresters in Abai region.

    He also added that sacked Minister of Emergencies Yuri Iliyn is likely to be probed for dereliction of duty and negligence.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Incidents Abai region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!