ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov claimed bronze at the 2022 UWW Freestyle World Cup in the United States, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani clinched bronze for the men's all-star team at the 2022 UWW Freestyle World Cup.

In the bronze-medal bout, his team outperformed the Georgian squad.

Photo: olympic.kz