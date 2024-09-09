Kazakhstani Azhar Salykova advances to Kurash finals at Nomad Games in Astana

Kazakhstan’s Azhar Salykova reached the women’s -70kg Kurash finals at the ongoing World Nomad Games in Astana, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Despite losing by points, Azhar Salykova of Kazakhstan defeated Viсtoria Bolohan of Moldova in a tense match after showcasing an impressive throw, thus qualifying for the women’s -70kg Kurash finals at the 5th World Nomad Games.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan beat Mongolia 2-0 in the first round in the asyk atu competitions.

Kazakhstan also routed Uzbekistan in the Kokpar qualifying round 16-0.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital, Astana.