    15:08, 27 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bakbergenova hauls gold at int’l tournament in Turkey

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Zhamilya Bakbergenova won gold at the international tournament in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    Bakbergenova proved to be the best in Women’s -72kg weight class by stunning German wrestler in the final bout of the tournament.

    Zhamilya Bakbergenova defeated 2021 world champion Kseniya Burakova of Russia in the semifinal bout.

    Gulmaral Yerkebayeva of Kazakhstan collected bronze in the Women’s 76kg weight category.

    Kazakhstan’s boxer Nazym Kyzaibai clinched gold at the international tournament in Bulgaria.


    Kazakhstan Sport
