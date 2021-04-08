Kazakhstani Balandin swims to silver at Russia Open Swimming Championships

KAZAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitriy Balandin hauled silver at the Russia Open Swimming Championships in Kazan, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The leader of the Kazakh national squad Balandin qualified for the Men’s 200m breaststroke final with the best time. He clocked the distance in 02:08.85 and settled for silver.

Russian Anton Chupkov finished the distance first in 02:08.31 taking home gold. Bronze went to Kirill Prigoda who had the third best result – 02:09.77.

This was the third final for Balandin at the Russia Open Swimming Championships in Kazan. He was 7th in the Men’s 50m breaststroke event and 4th in Men’s 100m breaststroke event.