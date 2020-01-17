Kazakhstani Balandin to join Champions Swim Series in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitry Balandin will join the 2nd stage of the FINA – Champions Swim Series tournament to be held in Chinese capital on January 18-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

More than 60 swimmers from 25 countries of the world will compete in 28 individual and 2 team events at Champions Swim Series. The Kazakh athlete will join 100m and 200m distances in breaststroke.

The total prize fund of Champions Swim Series is $900,000.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Dmitry Balandin earned two bronze medals at the 1st stage of this prestigious series of the international swimming events in Shēnzhèn, China.