EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:19, 17 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Balandin to join Champions Swim Series in Beijing

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dmitry Balandin will join the 2nd stage of the FINA – Champions Swim Series tournament to be held in Chinese capital on January 18-19, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    More than 60 swimmers from 25 countries of the world will compete in 28 individual and 2 team events at Champions Swim Series. The Kazakh athlete will join 100m and 200m distances in breaststroke.

    The total prize fund of Champions Swim Series is $900,000.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported that Dmitry Balandin earned two bronze medals at the 1st stage of this prestigious series of the international swimming events in Shēnzhèn, China.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!