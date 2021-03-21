Kazakhstani Balandin wins gold at Int’l Swimming Tournament in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Leader of Kazakhstan’s national swimming team Dmitry Balandin won the Men’s 200m Breaststroke race at the Open International Swimming Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Another Kazakhstan Alexander Varakin hauled gold in Men’s 50m Freestyle event.

Adilbek Mussin of Kazakhstan finished 5th in the Men’s 200m Butterfly race. Kazakhstani Adil Kaskabai was 4th in the Men’s 100m Backstroke race.

Kazakhstani Anastasia Rezantseva demonstrated the 4th best result in Women’s 100m Backstroke event.

The tournament started in Istanbul on March 18 and is set to run through March 21.