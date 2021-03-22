Kazakhstani Balandin wins third medal at swimming tournament in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani swimmers claimed medals at the Open International Swimming Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Dmitry Balandin of Kazakhstan earned silver in the 100 meters breaststroke. Earlier in the tournament he claimed silver and gold in the 50 meters and 200 meters breaststroke, accordingly.

Kazakhstani Adilbek Musin finished second in the 50 meters butterfly. He also claimed the 100 meters butterfly gold.

Adelaida Pchelintseva won silver in the 100 meters breaststroke. Earlier she finished first in the 50 meters breaststroke.

Anastasia Pezvantseva finished second and forth in the 50 meters and 200 meters backstroke, respectively.

Adil Kaskabay finished sixth in the 50 meters freestyle.