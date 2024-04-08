Kazakhstani bank allocates KZT500mln more as part of flood relief efforts

The flood situation remains difficult in a number of regions of Kazakhstan as thousands of families are still at temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstani bank Kaspi.kz provided an additional 500 million tenge today to the Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan public fund. The funds are set to be spent to repair roads, ensure rescue helicopters operational, purchase generators, pumps, inflatable boats and pharmaceuticals.

According to Perizat Kairat, chair of Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan, the fund is the only one to deliver equipment and vehicles to all the regions affected by the floods in Kazakhstan.

Launched in 2020, the Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan public fund provided assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergency in Arys town, wildfires in Semey, as well as supports families with children with special needs.

By late March, the Kaspi team launched an online service in the Kaspi.kz app via which every Kazakhstani could transfer funds to the Biz Birgemiz Qazaqstan fund as part of the flood relief efforts. Over 145 million tenge from up to 100 thousand Kazakhstanis has already been received by the fund.

The bank also offers loan deferrals and write-offs to its clients and partners suffered from flooding in the country.