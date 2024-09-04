Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev propels to Shanghai Challenger Men quarterfinals

World No. 218 Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan has reached quarterfinals of the Shanghai Challenger Men 2024 in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh tennis player stunned Tomas Barrios of Chile in the second with a score of 7:6, 6:7, 7:5.

Beibit Zhukayev will clash against a winner of the pair Ryan Peniston and Coleman Wong in the quarterfinals.

Earlier it was reported that Zhukayev failed in the second round of the ATP Challenger Zhangjiagang in China. The 6th seeded Zhukayev was stunned by Taiwan's Tung-Lin Wu in the second round with a score of 7:5, 2:6, 5:7.

Another Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has slightly improved her standing in the updated WTA Singles Rankings after the U.S. Open. Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan climbed one spot up to become world No. 3 after American Coco Gauff slumped to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open 1/8 finals. Gauff secured 4th position.