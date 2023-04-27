EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:41, 27 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bibarys Spatai claims gold at 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships

    None
    Photo: csp-parasport.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Bibarys Spatai claimed a gold medal at the ongoing 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    Bibarys Spatai of Kazakhstan won the men’s KL2 500m gold with a result of 2min and 01.07 sec, leaving behind Uzbek and Indian athletes.

    Kazakhstani Zhalgas Taikenov and Zhanyl Baltabayev hauled silver in the men’s KL3 and VL3 500m events, respectively.

    The 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, is to run through April 30. The tournament brought together around 80 athletes from eight Asian countries.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!