Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 18-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva from Kazakhstan was honored the title of the Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021, Kazinform learned from Bibissara’s Instagram account.

«Yesterday was the FIDE awards ceremony. XV World Champion Viswanathan Anand handed over the «Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021» award to me. Thanks to FIDE for a high appreciation of my work!» she posted.

The ceremony was held on August 5 in Chennai, India, as part of the 44th Chess Olympiad, and was aimed at honoring the winners of the Year of the Woman in Chess Awards.

Recall that Bibisara Assaubayeva became the first Kazakhstani chess player who had won the World Rapid and Blitz Championships last year in Warsaw.

In 2021, she also became a silver medalist at the World Rapid Chess Championships in Poland. In addition, Bibisara was the first at the Asian Women's Online Championship in 2021. She also was awarded the order of «Golden Mongoose» and «Shapagat».





Photo: instagram.com/bibisarachess











