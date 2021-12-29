EN
    14:12, 29 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva wins silver at World Rapid Chess Championship

    WARSAW. KAZINFORM – 17-year-old Kazakhstani chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva claimed the second place at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship 2021, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

    In the decisive matches Bibisara won over Georgian chess player – grandmaster Nana Dzagnidze, Kazakhstani Assel Serikbai, and tied with international grandmaster Alexandra Kosteniuk, who took the first place.

    The 2021 FIDE World Blitz Championship is to begin today and will run until December 30. Seven Kazakhstanis are to take place in the tournament.


