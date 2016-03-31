Kazakhstani boxer A. Zhusupov won Olympic license to Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The tournament that provides an opportunity to win a license for the Olympic Games in Rio continues in China, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Abylaikhan Zhusupov defeated his opponent from China in a bout for advancing to the finals of the tournament in the category 64 kg - 3:0. It allowed him to earn the Olympic license for Rio Games.

A. Zhusupov's opponent in the finals will be determined in the fight between boxers from Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan.