    14:02, 31 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani boxer A. Zhusupov won Olympic license to Rio

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The tournament that provides an opportunity to win a license for the Olympic Games in Rio continues in China, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstani Abylaikhan Zhusupov defeated his opponent from China in a bout for advancing to the finals of the tournament in the category 64 kg - 3:0. It allowed him to earn the Olympic license for Rio Games.

    A. Zhusupov's opponent in the finals will be determined in the fight between boxers from Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan.

    Sport Boxing News
