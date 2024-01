ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly celebrated his fourth professional win, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The 25-year-old Alimkhanuly defeated American Vaughn Alexander in an eight-round fight 79-73, 78-74, 75-77.



This was the second pro bout for Alimkhanuly in the U.S. In the first fight the Kazakhstani outboxes Columbian Carlos Galvan.