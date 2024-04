Kazakhstani boxer Angelina Lukas (8-1, 4kos) jumped in the Boxrec.com rankings, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Angelina Lukas climbed up to 16th spot from 23rd in the Boxrec.com super flyweight rankings after her recent win in Bangkok, Thailand.

To note, Lukas defeated Thanwarat Sahengiymchit of Thailand (8-5-1, 3kos) by a unanimous decision of judges on March 30.