    15:08, 27 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani boxer off to good start at 2023 Asian Games

    boxing
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstani boxer Sagyndyk Togambay is off to a good start at the 2023 Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Boxer Sagyndyk Togambay of Kazakhstan advanced in the men’s 92kg event with a second-round stoppage win over Mongolia’s Bariakhaan Dorj. The latter suffered two knockdowns.

    Notably, another Kazakhstani Yertugan Zeinullinov is to take on next Tajik Bakhodur Usmonov in the men’s 63.5kg bout today.

