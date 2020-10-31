EN
    09:57, 31 October 2020

    Kazakhstani boxer Sharipova claims 12th professional win

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Firuza Sharipova (11-1, 6KOs) won over Serbian Sara Marjanovic during the professional boxing night at the Krylya Sovetov sports complex in Moscow, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Firuza Sharipova faced Serbian Sara Marjanovic in the 8-round lightweight bout which ended in a victory for the Kazakhstani via unanimous decision.

    It was the 12th win for Firuza Sharipova in her professional boxing career and the 8th loss for Sara Marjanovic.

