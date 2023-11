ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani super welterweight boxer Askhat Ualikhanov grabbed his first win in the professional ring, Sports.kz reports.

In Fresno, California, the U.S., Askhat defeated Nicaraguan Carlos Aguilera in the second round with a TKO.

The bout became the second professional fight for Ualikhanov.

Recall that in his first fight, he lost to Mexican Daniel Bastien for disqualification.