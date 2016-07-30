Kazakhstani boxers arrived in Rio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Olympic team arrived in Rio de Janeiro. All athletes settled in the Olympic village. The Olympic boxing tournament will start on August 6, and it is scheduled to last till the closing of the Games, Sports.kz informs referring to Khabar TV channel.

The men's team of Kazakhstan will be competing in 10 weight classes.

Zhaina Shekerbekova and Dariga Shakimova will be representing the country in the women's tournament in Rio.