Kazakhstani boxers ensured 11 medals of Asian Champion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 11 of 13 Kazakhstani boxers advanced into the semifinals of the tournament at the Asian Boxing Championship among juniors in Tashkent. Thus, 11 medals are already ensured, the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation informs.

Aibek Dosanov, Daulet Nysan, Ablai Ibragimov, Rakhat Seitzhanov, Sanatali Toltayev, Aibol Zhambyrbai, Aldiyar Tursyngali, Daulet Zaushev, Yelkhan Tabynbayev, Khurshedshokh Iskandarov and Nurdaulet Ulanuly will continue their competition at the tournament.