Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBC rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Sports.kz.

According to the new rankings, WBC International champ Zhan Kossobutsiy remained 10th in the super heavyweight division.

Kazakhstani cruiserweight Kamshybek Kunkabayev climbed up to the 32nd spot, while Serik Mussadilov retained his 40th spot.

Aidos Yerbosynuly is still 19th, and Ali Akhmedov – 10th in the super middleweight class of the rankings.

Kazakhstan’s middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov retained 8th spot.

Daniyar Yeleussinov remains 23rd, and holder of the WBC Youth title Talgat Shaiken dropped to 36th spot in the updated WBC welterweight rankings.

WBC Silver champion Sergei Lipinets is 9th, while Batyr Dzhukembayev 29th in the WBC super middleweight rankings.









Photo: sports.kz















