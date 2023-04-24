Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Organization has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani super middleweight Ali Akhmedov climbed up to the 11th spot.

Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez holds the WBO super-middleweight champion title. Demetrius Andrade of the US, Erik Bazinyan of Canada, and Diego Pacheco of the US are included in the top-3 of the WBO super middleweight ranking.

Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan is ranked as the WBO middleweight champion. The top three middleweight boxers by the WBO include Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, British Liam Smith, and Mexican Jaime Munguia. Kazakhstani Meiirim Nursultan, who holds the WBO International middleweight title, is placed fourth in the ranking.

Sultan Zaurbek of Kazakhstan retains his 15th spot in the WBO junior lightweight ranking. The top-3 of the WBO junior lightweight ranking is made of Archie Sharp of Great Britain, Oscar Valdez of Mexico, and Albert Bell of the US.

The WBO junior lightweight champion title belongs to Mexican Emanuel Navarrete.