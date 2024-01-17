Kazakhstani boxers off to a good start at elite boxing tournament in Hungary

Kazakhstani boxers have joined Austria, Belgium, France, Poland, Ukraine and other nations at this year’s edition of the Bocskai Memorial Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Three Kazakhstani boxers got off to a good start on Day 1 of the five-day traditional competition in Hungary.

Biibars Zheksen, Yertugan Zeinullinov and Sabyrzhan Akkalykov stunned their opponents in 60kg, 63.5kg and 71kg weight categories with a convincing score.

The Bocskai Memorial Tournament, one of the oldest European boxing tournaments, dates back to 1956 when it was first launched.