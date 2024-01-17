EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:01, 17 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani boxers off to a good start at elite boxing tournament in Hungary

    Boxing
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstani boxers have joined Austria, Belgium, France, Poland, Ukraine and other nations at this year’s edition of the Bocskai Memorial Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Three Kazakhstani boxers got off to a good start on Day 1 of the five-day traditional competition in Hungary.

    Biibars Zheksen, Yertugan Zeinullinov and Sabyrzhan Akkalykov stunned their opponents in 60kg, 63.5kg and 71kg weight categories with a convincing score.

    The Bocskai Memorial Tournament, one of the oldest European boxing tournaments, dates back to 1956 when it was first launched.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!