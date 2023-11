ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Association released its updated rankings in all weight classes, Sports.kz informs.

All Kazakhstani boxers retained their positions in the WBA.

Beibut Shumenov occupies the top spot in cruiserweight (90.7 kilograms), Kanat Islam occupies the fifth position in welterweight (69.8 kilograms) and Zhanat Zhakiyanov retained his top place in bantamweight (53.4 kilograms).