Kazakhstani boxers retained their positions in WBA rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Organization has published the ratings of fighters in all weight categories, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

The positions of Kazakhstani boxers did not change in the rating. Zhanat Zhakiyanov ranks the first in bantamweight, Zhankosh Turarov is the 14th in welterweight and Kanat Islam remained the 7th in super welter weight. Beibut Shumenov kept leadership in cruiserweight.