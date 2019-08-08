Kazakhstani boxing star announces comeback to the ring

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Undefeated Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (7-0, 3 KOs) will return to the ring for the next professional fight this autumn, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-old Olympic champion from Kazakhstan will fight again on September 13 at Madison square Garden in New York.

Yeleussinov was supposed to fight on July 27 at the College Park Center in Texas, but the bout was canceled due to his illness.