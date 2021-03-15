Kazakhstani Bublik 9th in updated ATP Race champions list

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan is ninth in the updated list of ATP Race champions, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakhstani has moved up one spot from 10th to 9th line of the updated list of ATP Race champions thanks to him advancing twice at the ATP 250 events in Antalya and Singapore.

The updated ATP Race champions list includes Novak Djokovic of Serbia (2,140), Daniil Medvedev of Russia (1,950), Andrey Rublev of Russia (1,260), Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (1,060), Aslan Karatsev of Russia (765), Matteo Berrettini of Italy (495), Márton Fucsovics of Hungary (465), Diego Schwartzman (460), Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan (430), and Alexander Zverev of Germany (425).