Kazakhstan's Bublik achieves personal best in ATP Singles Ranking

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik jumped to No.21 in the renewed ATP Singles Ranking. The last time his personal best was No.23 in the ranking, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko rose to 45th spot, Mikhail Kukushkin to 163rd, and Dmitry Popko 325th in the ranking.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan retained his 179th spot, Beibit Zhukayev 192nd, and Timofey Skatov 277th.