Kazakhstani Bublik advances in Australian Open qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the 2018 Australian Open qualification, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opener of the qualifying round, world №115 Bublik outplayed Goncalo Oliveira from Portugal. He stunned the Portuguese tennis player in three sets 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.



In the next round Bublik will play against Barbadian Darian King ranked 179th by ATP.