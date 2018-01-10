EN
    14:10, 10 January 2018

    Kazakhstani Bublik advances in Australian Open qualification

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the 2018 Australian Open qualification, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opener of the qualifying round, world №115 Bublik outplayed Goncalo Oliveira from Portugal. He stunned the Portuguese tennis player in three sets 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

    In the next round Bublik will play against Barbadian Darian King ranked 179th by ATP.

     

     

