EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:29, 24 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bublik climbs up ATP rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has improved his standing in the updated ATP rakings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik climbed two spots up to №83. Kazakhstan №1 in tennis Mikhail Kukushkin remained 47th in the world. Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov also preserved his ranking this week staying at №194.

    The top 3 of the ATP ranking is dominated by Serb Novak Djokovic, Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!