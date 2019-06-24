Kazakhstani Bublik climbs up ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has improved his standing in the updated ATP rakings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik climbed two spots up to №83. Kazakhstan №1 in tennis Mikhail Kukushkin remained 47th in the world. Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov also preserved his ranking this week staying at №194.



The top 3 of the ATP ranking is dominated by Serb Novak Djokovic, Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.