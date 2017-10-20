EN
    21:47, 20 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bublik cruises into Kremlin Cup quarterfinals

    ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik strolled into the quarterfinals of the VTb Kremlin Cup after defeating world №23 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The tough three-set match lasted for 1h 53 minutes. The Kazakhstani ranked 107th in the world outplayed Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, firing 19 aces and making four double faults.

    In the quarterfinal match Bublik will clash with Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.

