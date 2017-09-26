Kazakhstani Bublik does slightly better in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has slightly improved his standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik moved one spot up to №95. Another Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost three spots sliding down to №81.



Spaniard Rafael Nadal still tops the ATP rankings. Coming in second is Swiss Roger Federer. Brit Andy Murray rounds out the top 3.