EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 26 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bublik does slightly better in ATP rankings

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has slightly improved his standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. 

    Bublik moved one spot up to №95. Another Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost three spots sliding down to №81.

    Spaniard Rafael Nadal still tops the ATP rankings. Coming in second is Swiss Roger Federer. Brit Andy Murray rounds out the top 3.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!