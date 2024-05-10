Kazakhstani Bublik eases into Italian Open Round 2

Kazakhstan’s No. 1 tennis player Alexander Bublik paired with Ben Shelton beat Felix Auger Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe in three sets in the Men’s Doubles Round of 32 at the now-running 2024 Italian Open. The match lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes and ended with a score of 6:1, 6:7, 10:7, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Next, they will play vs Alexander Zverev and Marcelo Melo.

The 2024 Italian Open, also known as the Rome Masters or the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, is a professional tennis tournament played on outdoor clay courts at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

For 2024, the tournament features record-setting prize money of 7,877,020 euros for the ATP and 4,791,105 euros for the WTA.