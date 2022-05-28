Kazakhstani Bublik eases into next round at French Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik in a duo with Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated Marton Fucsovic and Frances Tiafoe in the men’s doubles at the now-running French Open also known as Roland Garros, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The duo advanced to the third round beating them in the second-round match with a score of 6:4, 6:3.

Next Alexander Bublik and Thanasi Kokkinakis are set to play vs Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek.