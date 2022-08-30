EN
    12:14, 30 August 2022

    Kazakhstani Bublik eases into Round 2 at U.S. Open

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Aleksandr Bublik strolled into Round 2 at the now-running U.S. Open beating Hugo Gaston of France with a score of 6:4, 6:4, 6:4, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

    The encounter lasted for 1 hour and 46 minutes.

    Next Bublik will play vs Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta who defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria in the first-round match.

    The U.S. Open runs between August 29 and September 11. The prize fund stands at USD 60 mln.




    Photo: ktf.kz

