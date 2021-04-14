EN
    10:30, 14 April 2021

    Kazakhstani Bublik loses at ATP Tour Masters 1000 event in France

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has dropped out of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event - the Monte-Carlo Masters, held in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost to Jérémy Chardy of France 4-6, 6-0, 5-7 in the first-round match at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The match lasted for 1 hour and 42 minutes.

    Kazakhstani Bublik fired six aces, made seven double faults, and saved five break points out of ten, while his opponent Chardy hit two aces, made four double faults, and saved four break points out of five.


