NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan lost in the final of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, U.S.A., Kazinform has learnt from atp.com.

Bublik was upset by top-seeded American John Isner in straight sets 6-7, 3-6.

This is the fourth win for Isner in Newport.

By reaching the final Bublik earned 150 ATP Rankings points.