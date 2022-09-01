EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:14, 01 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bublik lost to Spanish Carreño Busta at US Open

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 Alexander Bublik (world No47) held the second round match at the US Open in New York, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In the 1/32 finals, Bublik faced Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta (world No 15) and lost to him in four sets with the score 6:4, 4:6, 3:6, 6:7. The match lasted for 3 hours and 1 minute.

    During the match, Bublik hit 28 aces and made 12 double faults. He also won 5 points and three games in a row.

    Earlier, Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina suffered an upset in the first round match vs French tennis player Clara Burel (world No131).



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!