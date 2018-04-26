Kazakhstani Bublik out of Gazprom Hungarian Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan ranked 143rd in the world crashed out of the Gazprom Hungarian Open held in Budapest, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Bublik lost to German Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets 1-6, 4-6 in the Round of 16. This was the first time the opponents met.



Ahead of the match Bublik met with Kazakhstani hockey fans who are in Budapest to support Kazakhstan's national team playing at the 2018 IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship in Hungary.