    09:25, 01 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bublik, Popko up in ATP rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan retained his spot in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin is still ranked 102nd. Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik slid one spot down to №123. Another Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko jumped from №191 to №189.

    Brit Andy Murray still dominates the ATP rankings. Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
