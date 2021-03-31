Kazakhstani Bublik reaches ATP Tour Masters 1000 event quarter-finals for the first time

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the three-set match of the fourth round of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event – Miami Open, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has defeated American Taylor Fritz, world No.32, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In 2 hours and 12 minutes 23-year-old Bublik fired 23 aces, made eight double faults, and saved five break points, and his opponent hit five aces, made one double fault, and saved three break points. The two had three encounters between each other, with each resulting in the Kazakhstani's victory.

In the quarterfinals, Bublik is to face off against Jannik Sinner of Italy, to whom he lost at the tournament in Dubai two weeks ago.