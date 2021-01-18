Kazakhstani Bublik rises to career-high in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik has climbed to the 45th spot of the updated ATP rankings this, the highest spot in his career, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Last week the 23-year-old Bublik reached the final of the 2021 Antalya Open in Turkey. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire in the middle of the match due an injury.

As for other representatives of Kazakhstan in the updated ATP rankings, Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko both retained their spots 89th and 165th, respectively.

Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the ATP rankings and is followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Austrian Dominic Thiem.