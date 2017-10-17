EN
    16:08, 17 October 2017

    Kazakhstani Bublik shines at the start of VTB Kremlin Cup

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik sailed into the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match ‘lucky loser' Bublik stunned Russian Teimuraz Gabashvili who was given a wildcard by the organizers. The Kazakh tennis player rooted Gabashvili in 1h 8 min in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

    Throughout the match Bublik hit 10 aces and made 4 double faults, Gabashvili - 3/1.

    In the next round Bublik will face 2nd-seed of the tournament Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
