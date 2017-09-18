EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:23, 18 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bublik sneaks into ATP's Top 100

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik has sneaked into the ATP's Top 100 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik rose 5 spots up to №96 of the updated rankings.

    Another Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin retained the 78th line of the rankings.

    Spaniard Rafael Nadal still tops the rankings. He is followed by Swiss Roger Federer and Brit Andy Murray ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!