EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:18, 03 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bublik storms into 3rd round at ATP Great Ocean Road Open

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik reached the 3rd round at the 2021 Great Ocean Road Open, the tournament on the 2021 ATP Tour.

    It is played in Melbourne, Australia, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

    Bublik beat Australian Christopher O'Connell ranking No 121st scoring 7/6, 6/7, 6/4.

    In the 3rd round Bublik will play vs Italian Stefano Travaglia.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!