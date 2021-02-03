Kazakhstani Bublik storms into 3rd round at ATP Great Ocean Road Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik reached the 3rd round at the 2021 Great Ocean Road Open, the tournament on the 2021 ATP Tour.

It is played in Melbourne, Australia, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

Bublik beat Australian Christopher O'Connell ranking No 121st scoring 7/6, 6/7, 6/4.

In the 3rd round Bublik will play vs Italian Stefano Travaglia.