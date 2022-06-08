EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:14, 08 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bublik strolls into next round to face Andy Murray at Stuttgart Open

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan No 1 tennis player Alexander Bublik defeated Denis Kudla in the 1st round at the ongoing Stuttgart Open, Sports.kz reads.

    The match lasted for 1 hour and 35 minutes to end with a score of 7:6, 7:5.

    Bublik made 19 aces, 4 double faults, and won 13 points in a row.

    Next Bublik will play vs former World No 1 Andy Murray.

    The Stuttgart Open is an ATP Tour 250 series professional tennis tournament on the ATP Tour.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!