08:14, 08 June 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani Bublik strolls into next round to face Andy Murray at Stuttgart Open
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan No 1 tennis player Alexander Bublik defeated Denis Kudla in the 1st round at the ongoing Stuttgart Open, Sports.kz reads.
The match lasted for 1 hour and 35 minutes to end with a score of 7:6, 7:5.
Bublik made 19 aces, 4 double faults, and won 13 points in a row.
Next Bublik will play vs former World No 1 Andy Murray.
The Stuttgart Open is an ATP Tour 250 series professional tennis tournament on the ATP Tour.