Kazakhstani Bublik strolls into next round to face Andy Murray at Stuttgart Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan No 1 tennis player Alexander Bublik defeated Denis Kudla in the 1st round at the ongoing Stuttgart Open, Sports.kz reads.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 35 minutes to end with a score of 7:6, 7:5.

Bublik made 19 aces, 4 double faults, and won 13 points in a row.

Next Bublik will play vs former World No 1 Andy Murray.

The Stuttgart Open is an ATP Tour 250 series professional tennis tournament on the ATP Tour.