NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 2019 Wimbledon opening round, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 22-year-old Bublik ranked 82nd in the world was upset by French qualifier Grégoire Barrère 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 3-6.



The match lasted for 1 hour 51 minutes.