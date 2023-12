NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has advanced to the next round of the Roland Garros 2019 in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first round match Bublik eliminated German qualifier Rudolf Molleker in four sets 7-5, 6-7, 6-1, 7-6.



In the next round he will play against world №4 Dominic Thiem who ousted American Tommy Paul in a four-set match as well.