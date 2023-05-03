EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:19, 03 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 Alexander Bublik held the first round match at the Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole clay-court tournament in France, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Bublik defeated Italian player Riccardo Bonadio (world No 180) in two sets with a total score of 7:6, 4:5. The game lasted for an hour and 37 minutes.

    During the match, Bublik hit ten aces and made six double faults. He won also five points and three games in a row.

    Previously, in Madrid, Bublik lost to Danish Holger Rune in the second round match.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!